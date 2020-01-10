Car chase spanning 3 counties ends with suspected bank robber’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Roseville police say they arrested a suspected bank robber after being led on a car chase spanning three counties.

According to investigators, a man held up a Wells Fargo on Douglas Boulevard in Roseville around 11:30 a.m. Police arrived as he was leaving the area, but say the man refused to stop.

Police say the suspect drove away westbound on Interstate 80, going up to 100 mph at times. The chase ended at an apartment complex near Sycamore Lane and Alvarado Avenue in Davis.

Roseville police set up a perimeter after the man got out the BMW and tried to run away.

“We had a lot of support from our allied agencies, specifically, Davis and the CHP. So, we were able to get him pretty quick,” Sgt. David Buelow told FOX40.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery or chase.

Wells Fargo issued a statement regarding the robbery:

“Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and team members, and we are thankful no one was harmed during this robbery.”

Wells Fargo also says they’re cooperating with local law enforcement.