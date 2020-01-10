Crash on Highway 49 traps drivers; Auburn woman dies at hospital

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An Auburn woman died Friday after a crash on Highway 49.

Just before 9 a.m., a 78-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 49, near Joeger Road, when a 2000 Honda Accord pulled out of a private road, according to the California Highway Patrol. She swerved to avoid the Accord as it drove in front of her Kia Sportage SUV but ended up hitting the left side of the car.

The CHP says the SUV flipped, landing on its roof and trapping the driver inside. The 68-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Accord was also pinned inside her car and both women had to be rescued by emergency personnel.

They were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where the CHP says the 68-year-old driver died from her injuries. The 78-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

CHP officials do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The identity of the driver who died has not been released.