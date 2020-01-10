Dashcam video shows 2019 officer-involved shooting following deadly Placer County crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Roseville Police Department released a dashcam video Friday showing the shooting death of the suspect behind a deadly 2019 shooting spree in Placer County.

“We’re releasing the video now because the reviews have been completed and all of the investigative agencies have determined this use of force was within law and policy,” the police department wrote in Friday's release.

See the video in full by clicking here. It contains graphic images and viewer discretion is advised.

Over the course of an hour on the night of Jan. 15, 48-year-old Stanley Stepanski III, from Montana, went on a crime spree along Interstate 80 in Placer County.

Police got the first call about the crime spree from Brian Pierce, who was driving with his 8-year-old daughter when Stepanski shot out his driver-side window, hitting Pierce in the chest. Pierce called 911 and drove to a Loomis fire station while his daughter held a sweatband against the gunshot wound.

Around 8:15 p.m., officials say Stepanski was seen doing donuts in a Newcastle parking lot while firing a handgun. Witnesses counted more than a dozen gunshots. He then slowly drove his Dodge pickup truck, which was towing a motorcycle on a trailer, out of the parking lot.

"He started going in circles and my friend goes, 'You got to watch this guy doing donuts over here,'" said nearby business owner Rod Engberson. "We didn’t know he had a gun. We just thought he was trying to lose a motorcycle off a trailer."

Before Stepanski crashed his truck into an embankment, officials say he shot and killed 93-year-old Mary Toste in the doorway of her Newcastle home.

At 8:32 p.m., officers found Stepanski in his crashed pickup truck along the I-80, Highway 65 interchange on-ramp. The dashcam video released Friday shows an officer driving up to the rainy crash scene.

After being ordered to leave his pickup truck, Stepanski walks out pointing his handgun at a group of officers and deputies. There is shouting from the officers before six of them shoot at Stepanski and a K-9 runs toward him.

Stepanski died at the scene after he was hit multiple times by the officers' gunfire, according to officials. The handgun he used in the crime spree was recovered by police.

The K-9 was also shot but recovered.

Roseville Police Capt. Josh Simon says had he lived, Stepanski would have faced charges for murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm.

Officials determined Stepanski's actions that night were random.

Roseville police investigated the officer-involved shooting while the additional incidents were investigated by the Placer County Sheriff's Department, the Rocklin Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.