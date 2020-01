Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- In Sacramento, the 15th annual Dine Downtown Restaurant Week kicked off Friday night.

More than 30 restaurants are taking part, offering a special menu of three-course meals at a bargain price.

The event runs for 11 days, ending on Jan. 20. To find a list of participating restaurants click here.

FOX40's photojournalist Jacob Charbonneau went downtown to see what is on the menu.