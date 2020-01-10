Manteca police: 2 carjacking suspects arrested hours after beating up driver

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in a stolen Range Rover Friday after officials say they beat up the vehicle’s owner just hours before.

On Thursday around 10:30 p.m., Manteca officers were called to Kwik Mart Liquor on Park Avenue where a violent carjacking had taken place, according to Manteca officials.

Officials say the carjacking victim told officers he was sitting in his Range Rover when two men approached his rolled-down driver’s side window. They asked him to buy them alcohol and when he refused, one of the men punched him in the face.

He was dragged from his vehicle and pushed to the ground then the men proceeded to punch and kick his face and back, according to officials.

Manteca officials report both men got into the Range Rover and drove off.

The victim was left with swelling and bruising to the left side of his face after the attack.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers found the stolen Range Rover around 2 miles away on East Yosemite Avenue, along Cottage Avenue.

Officers stopped the vehicle and officials say the victim was able to positively identify the two men inside as the carjacking suspects. They were arrested and identified as 18-year-old Artery River and 21-year-old Emillio Garza.