Memorial held for Davis officers killed in line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- A memorial service for Davis police officers Natalie Corona and Douglas Cantrill, who was killed in the line of duty back in 1959, was held on Friday.

Corona had just started out as an officer with the Davis Police Department when she was shot and killed one year ago Friday. She was responding to a three-car crash when 48-year-old Kevin Limbaugh ambushed her.

The fallen officers memorial also honoring Officer Douglas Cantrill - killed in the line of duty back in 1959 @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/hHkEjdN0Zp — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) January 11, 2020

Corona’s family, colleagues and all who knew her are still mourning her death, which left a mark on the Davis community.

“Because we did get contacted by law enforcement and regular community members and all across the country and actually, worldwide,” Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said. “If you go on to the website, there’s comments from countries you normally wouldn’t expect like Russia. And she, for some reason, her murder touched people.”

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this story.