Preview: Michael Yo at Punch Line Comedy Club

Posted 12:46 PM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 12:45PM, January 10, 2020
Data pix.

Comedian Michael Yo stopped by the studio to give a little preview of what to expect at his Punch Line Comedy Club shows this weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.