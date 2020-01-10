Roseville man caught speeding also arrested for identify theft

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County sheriff’s deputies say a man stopped for speeding was ultimately arrested for various charges, including identity theft.

On Wednesday, deputies saw a black Volkswagen Passat speeding near Foothills and West Sunset boulevards. The man pulled over near the Pleasant Grove off-ramp on Highway 65 and gave a false name, according to deputies.

He was eventually identified as 41-year-old Brent Gonzalez, who is on Post Release Community Supervision out of Yuba County.

Deputies say they searched his car and found a loaded pistol along with credit cards, gift cards and multiple identification documents belonging to other people. They also found false checks made out to Gonzalez from various businesses.

He was arrested and taken to the South Placer County Jail for several charges, including identity theft and possession of a firearm by a felon.