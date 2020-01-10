Sonora police searching for armed Walmart robbery suspect

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sonora police say they are searching for a man who is suspected of using a gun to rob a Walmart.

Joe Savaii, 26 (Photo courtesy of the Sonora Police Department)

Police identified the man as 26-year-old Joe Michael Savaii and say he is a former Walmart employee.

On Friday around 2 a.m., Savaii went to Walmart and showed the on-duty manager a gun and demanded money from the money counting area, according to police.

Police say Savaii took an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a white, four-door sedan with no license plates.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police consider Savaii armed and dangerous and you are asked to call 911 if you see him.

