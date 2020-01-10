Stockton business owner posts video of arrest after thieves broke into her spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- The owner of a spa in Stockton said a woman was arrested in connection to a burglary that left her business in "disarray."

Meryl Southern, who owns The Spa at Southern Exposure along Stockton's Miracle Mile, announced the arrest of 23-year-old Elissa Hendrix. On Facebook, Southern shared a video of Hendrix leaving a bunker before she is placed in handcuffs by Stockton officers.

At least three people broke into the spa on Dec. 30, according to Southern, who said two male suspects are still at large. They left a mess behind and took thousands of dollars' worth of cash and equipment.

"It looked like a bomb went off in here," Southern told FOX40.

Just days before the break-in, Brittany Fitchley said her business, Exclusive Beauty Salon, was also vandalized before thieves took off with cash from the safe and an iPad.

“They came in through the front with a crowbar and they did a little damage to the door,” Fitchley explained. “And then one went straight for the safe and the cash. The other one went straight to the back to mess with the alarm and that’s when it sounded and they kind of rushed out.”

Hendrix was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, according to online records.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Stockton police.