Stockton police arrest 3 suspects on robbery, gang charges

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say they arrested three suspects in connection to a Dec. 17 robbery.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was severely beaten and robbed near Monte Diablo and Occidental avenues. Police identified three suspects in the crime and obtained warrants in order to arrest them.

A SWAT team served the warrants at El Dorado Street near Lowell Avenue, East Anderson Street near South Hunter Street and at Farmington Road near Mission Valley Lane.

David Fortanell and Ernesto Lira, both 19 years old, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and gang enhancements, according to police.

Police also arrested 36-year-old Saveth Bun, who is a convicted felon.