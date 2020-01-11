Memorial for Deputy Robert French revealed at Cabana Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A new memorial was placed to remember the service and sacrifice of Sacramento Deputy Robert French on Saturday.

“He knew the dangers he faced every day and he still did it without fear that it would ever happen to him,” said Kaylen Bynoe, Deputy French’s daughter. “And tragically it did but this is here now to help people remember who he was and what he did.”

Bynoe joined a crowd of more than 100 deputies, friends and family attending Cabana Park's grand opening in Old Foothill Farms. The opening celebrated a new beginning and an end of watch that will never be forgotten.

“I like to think I’m a strong person but while everybody was up there talking today, it about made me cry, but it was more tears of happiness to know that people are still remembering him and want to have a permanent place for people to come to remember him in public,” Bynoe said.

Deputy French died Aug. 30, 2017 during a shootout at the Ramada Inn on Auburn Boulevard.

“Even though he was mortally wounded, even after that time, he still stayed in the firefight. Of course not knowing what his fate would be but knowing he was struck to keep other officers safe,” Sheriff Scott Jones said. “He definitely saved lives that day.”

The new monument is a symbol of Deputy French’s heroism. It will be placed in a park with freshly planted trees and blue benches where the community can go to honor his 21 years of service.

“An extraordinary life lived and even in his final moments died in a extraordinarily heroic way,” Sheriff Jones said.