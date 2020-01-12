Candlelight vigil to be held for victims of Iran plane crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil will be held in Sacramento for the people who died after their plane was shot down by an Iranian missile.

The vigil will be held between 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday on the sidewalk of the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium.

The plane was shot down by an Iranian missile moments after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday. All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada.

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it a Canadian tragedy.