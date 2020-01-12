CHP: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured and 1 man missing

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) Investigators are searching for a man in connection to a vehicle crash in Orangevale that left one person dead and three others injured early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Madison Avenue and Main Avenue.

Investigators said five people were inside the vehicle when it crashed. One person died at the scene while three others were taken to local hospitals for minor to moderate injuries.

Officers said the last person, identified as Brandon Douglas Reyeslangsjoen of Fair Oaks, fled the scene of the crash and investigators are searching for him.

Reyeslangsjoen is a person of interest who is wanted for questioning, according to officials.

If anyone has knowledge of Reyeslangsjoen’s whereabouts or knowledge about the crash, please contact the CHP Dispatch center at 916-861-1300.