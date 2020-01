CAMERON PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado Sheriff’s Department says they are searching for a man who walked up to a home in Cameron Park and stole a family’s dog.

Deputies say the family’s Husky, Kenai, was stolen out of their backyard around noon Saturday on Los Santos Drive.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing dark clothing. Authorities say he had previously been seen in the area and he may be driving a dark-colored SUV.