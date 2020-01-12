Placerville neighborhood on edge after 11-year-old found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- The death of an 11-year-old boy left many people in a Placerville neighborhood on edge.

“Nobody wants to see something like this happen in any town,” resident Tom Piper told FOX40. "The news today is terrifying."

Placerville police say Roman Lopez was reported missing Saturday and was later found dead near his home.

Police are calling his death ‘suspicious’ but have yet to release a cause of death.

Kristen Nale is one of many people living in the area who woke up to the news that the missing boy was found dead.

“Walking over here, I just couldn’t help it. I just broke down,” Nale told FOX40. “I thought we were going to have a better turn out than that.”

Neighbors say they’re holding their families a little tighter while keeping their guards up.

“I’m a little bit scared now, so I have to have my eyes wide open,” said Nale.

The family had recently moved to the area, according to neighbors.

"This event is very tragic for all involved and we appreciate your patience while we conduct a thorough investigation," Sgt. John Meuser said.

FOX40 reached out to Placerville Union School District who said the 11-year-old was not a student in the district and they aren't sure what district or school the boy may have attended: