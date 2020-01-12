Police: 11-year-old boy found dead in Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 11-year-old boy originally reported missing Saturday night was later found dead, according to a statement released Sunday by the Placerville Police Department.

Placerville police officers posted on their Facebook page at 6:54 p.m. Saturday that Roman Anthony Lopez was missing and was last seen earlier that morning at his home on Coloma Street.

On Sunday at 11:12 a.m. police officials released an update on Twitter about Lopez that said “~UPDATE~ MISSING JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR HELP.”

~UPDATE~ MISSING JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR HELP. pic.twitter.com/raXbHpcDXi — Placerville Police (@placervillepd) January 12, 2020

The original Facebook post was updated with the same information.

On Sunday at 2:00 p.m., police officials released the following statement:

The Placerville Police Department was contacted on January 11, 2020 regarding a missing 11 year old juvenile, Roman Lopez. After an extensive search of the area, involving multiple agencies, Roman was found deceased. At this time, we are conducting an investigation into a suspicious death.

If you have any information Placerville police ask that you call them at 530-642-5210.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX40 for updates.