SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL ) — According to SMUD, a car hit a power pole on Arden Way near Watt Avenue, which caused an outage.

The outage is affecting people in the area of Arden Arcade, and there is currently no estimated time of restoration.

Officials say they are working to restore power.

As of 10:56 p.m. around 100 people were left without power.