STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Stockton robbed a woman in her car at gunpoint Sunday, according to Stockton police.

The Stockton Police Department says around 11 a.m. the 22-year-old woman parked her car near East Hammer Lane and Kathleen Drive. When she parked, a man entered her car on the passenger side and pointed a gun at her.

The man took her belongings and then drove away in a white sedan, according to police.