CHP: Body found hanging from tree near eastbound I-80, south of Roseville

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death after a male was found hanging from a tree near eastbound Interstate 80, west of Riverside Avenue.
Saturday around 9 p.m., authorities received an anonymous call regarding a deceased male in the trees about 30 feet from the traffic lanes.
He had a rope tied around his neck and was hanging from a branch.
The man has not been identified.
At this time, CHP believes the death is suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Sacramento CHP at 916-348-2300.
This is a developing story.