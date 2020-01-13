Some Sierra travelers caught off guard by heavy snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- Like midnight confetti on New Year’s Eve, the snow fell heavily Monday -- but not without warning.

For a chain installer, it literally pays to focus on the forecast.

"They said 9 to 12 inches," one installer told FOX40.

Many told FOX40 they knew the snow was coming but were surprised when the weather changed so rapidly.

Chain requirements went into effect over Donner Summit around 5 p.m.

"My parents were an hour ahead of me and they made it through. They said clear roads and that was a lie," said traveler Molly Holm.

Holm was one of many travelers paying for chains and installation at Kingvale Shell. For Holm, it was $189.

Chris Lozano, who had to buy chains for his truck and the trailer he was hauling, said he spent around $319. But Lozano was not complaining about the price. He said he was just glad to be getting back on the road.

"On my way to a job site right now in Sparks, Nevada and I got caught right as they shut it down,” Lozano said. “So, got to chain up. Got to be safe."

And Monday night was just a preview. With stronger storms in the forecast, travelers will want to pay extra attention to the road conditions this week.

"Be safe, drive slow and just watch out for everybody else," Lozano said.