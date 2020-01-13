Stockton resident dies after being shot at his home; 3 men at large

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say a Stockton man died at a local hospital Monday after he was shot at his home.

Now, Stockton police are searching for the three men who tried to get into the resident’s backyard on East Seventh Street, near South Sacramento Street, around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The homeowner tried to confront the men, which is when the Stockton Police Department says his wife heard a gunshot. She called 911 when she found her husband had been shot.

The police department says the three men ran from the area.

On Monday night, police reported the homeowner had died at a hospital.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation, according to Stockton police.

Few details are available about the three men. The police department says one of them was wearing jeans and a mask and another was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting has been asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377, the Investigation Unit at 209-937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

37.932206 -121.271547