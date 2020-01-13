Swastikas, ‘white power’ spray-painted outside of Sikh temple in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — A civil rights organization is investigating after Orangevale residents found swastikas and the words “white power” spray-painted outside a Sikh temple.

A spokesperson for the Sikh Coalition reports early Monday morning residents found the vandalism on a sign in front of Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib on Walnut Avenue.

The Sikh Coalition is helping local law enforcement and the temple with the investigation, according to the spokesperson.

“We are grateful to local law enforcement for responding immediately to this ugly vandalism, and expect them to continue investigating it as a bias-motivated incident,” said Cindy Nesbit, the senior staff attorney with the Sikh Coalition. “Now is the time for the community to stand together and denounce racism with one shared voice.”

Orangevale authorities have not reported any information about their investigation into the vandalism.