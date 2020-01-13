Win Tickets to Disney on Ice!

Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, a brand-new adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts! Help them follow Captain Hook’s treasure map and look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell in immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco in Miguel’s Disney On Ice debut, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky above you as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Make memories with your whole family during Aladdin, Toy Story, and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out magical celebration on the ice, in the air, and all around!

Studio40 Live wants to send YOU to experience the magic in person when Disney on Ice presnets Mickey’s Search Party makes it’s way to the Golden1 Center February 13th-17th! Winning is easy! All you have to do is tune in to Studio40 Live any day from January 20, 2020 to January 24, 2020. Then, once you see our contest phone number appear on screen, be our #4 caller and win!

Studio40 Live airs on KTXL FOX40 M-F from 11a-12p

