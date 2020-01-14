Get Outdoors: 52 hike challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camp California has partnered with 52 Hike Challenge to challenge people to Get Outdoors and complete 52 hikes - one each week - for the next year.

Dyana Kelley, the Camp California executive director, stopped by to show Pedro a few examples.

Water/Lake – McCloud Waterfall Trail (Shasta Trinity National Forest): 3.5 miles out and back near McCloud, featuring beautiful wildflowers perfect for all skill levels. This trail is accessible year-round and offers stunning views of a large waterfall along the way in three different parts, the upper falls, middle falls, and lower falls, which is the most popular and swimmable in the summer months.

Desert – Patua Hazen Hot Springs (Fernley, NV): It may seem like we’re too far away from the classic Southern California desert, but heading over to Nevada will check the desert off your hiking to-do list. 1.4 mile out and back featuring a hot spring in the Nevada desert. The hot springs can be kind of hard to find just by walking on the trail so when in doubt, head towards the steam! Be sure to stay away from any bubbling water, that means it’s boiling hot.

Urban – Hidden Stairways of San Francisco (San Francisco): Hikes don’t have to be all about getting your boots dirty! There are plenty of ways to gain some elevation in the city, and with San Francisco so close by, this is a really unique hike to add to your list. This 2-mile walking tour to San Francisco’s hidden stairways is rated the #1 Airbnb experience in the bay area. With mosaic tiled steps, 360-degree views of the golden gate bridge, iconic stairs in downtown San Francisco, you’ll get to experience the city like never before while sticking to your hiking challenge.

Coastal – Pacific to Redwoods Loop (Wilder Ranch State Park): 12-mile loop trail located near Santa Cruz featuring beautiful wildflowers, lush forests, and of course, spectacular views of the ocean. This hike is along the hills of the coast but is not an easy walk along the ocean; it is rated as difficult with just over a 1,000-foot elevation gain. For an easier hike with similar views, try the Old Landing Cove Trail!

Mountain – Mount Whitney (Inyo National Forest): This hike is 22.5 miles out and back with an almost 6700’ elevation gain, so it is only recommended for very experienced hikers and adventurers, unlike some of the other beginner hikes we’ve shared. While Mt Whitney can be hiked in one day, due to the length and rigor of the trail an early start is highly recommended – around 2-4 a.m.