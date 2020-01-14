Possible Voter Confusion Ahead of California Primary

Posted 8:28 AM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 08:25AM, January 14, 2020
Data pix.

California’s primary is less than two months away but there has been concern that many voters will not get the ballots they want. FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo sits down with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to talk about what you need to know before Election Day.

