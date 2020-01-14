Sacramento police: Homicide suspect stopped in Roseville after hitting city bus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect connected to a homicide in Sacramento was stopped in Roseville Tuesday after he crashed into a city bus.

Around 3:45 p.m., Sacramento officers were conducting a welfare check at a Calvine Road home, across the street from Cosumnes River College, according to police. Inside the home, officers found a woman who had been killed.

Investigators identified the suspect in the case, tracking his location to Roseville, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., Roseville officers saw the vehicle with the suspect behind the wheel. As they told him to leave the vehicle and began surrounding it, police say the suspect tried to drive away, forcing an officer to jump out of the way.

The police department reports the suspect tried to drive onto Sunrise Boulevard when he hit a city bus.

He then ran from the vehicle, but police say the suspect was quickly taken into custody.

While no officers were hurt in the incident, a person on the bus sustained minor injuries. The suspect was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police report the victim knew the suspect but have not released their identities. The victim’s cause of death has not been reported.

This story is developing.