The Unity Talent Show fundraiser preview

Bobbie Wooten from Feed Sacramento Homeless and Royal Dancers instructor Carmelita Gauthier stopped by the studio to share the details on the upcoming Unity Talent Show fundraiser and how it helps the community.

The Unity Talent Show Fundraiser also allows for our youth, local artists, entertainers, and professional dance teams to contribute their time and skills to help raise awareness for a cause they believe in.

Unity Talent Show Fundraiser

Sat, January 18, 2020

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hiram W. Johnson High 6879 14th Ave Sacramento, CA 95820