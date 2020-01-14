Update: Husky stolen from family’s backyard in Cameron Park found in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — A family dog stolen from a Cameron Park backyard has been returned safely to her owners, according to The El Dorado Sheriff’s Office.

Previously released surveillance video showed a man in dark clothing taking the Husky around noon Saturday.

Authorities were able to track down the dog, Kenai, thanks to tips from the community.

Detectives located the dog with a homeless woman in Rancho Cordova near Hagen Park.

The woman in possession of the dog and the person who gave police the tip online is not suspected in the dog’s theft.

Anyone with information on the suspect seen in the surveillance video is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.