After 6 days, Butte County woman found alive in her car, buried in snow

BUTTE COUNTY — A 68-year-old Butte County woman has been found alive after being missing for six days, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Around noon Wednesday, a sheriff’s office helicopter spotted the Toyota 4Runner Paula Beth James was last seen driving, buried in the snow.

The helicopter landed and two sheriff’s office employees hiked to the 4runner and found James alive inside. Crews said Wednesday afternoon that James will need to be transported from the area to where paramedics were staging.

Details on her condition were not immediately known.

James was last seen Thursday around 7 p.m. Officials said she has dementia and can become disoriented.

This is a developing story.