SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials say a young pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on Business 80 and died as a result of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol reports the unidentified juvenile was hit along the eastbound side of Capital City Freeway near Watt Avenue.

No additional details have been reported by officials. It is unknown why the juvenile was in the roadway at the time.

This story is developing.