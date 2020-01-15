Local celebrity barber Mike Fr3sh stopped by the studio to give FOX40 production assistant Jason a fresh cut.
Fresh fades by celebrity barber Mike Fr3sh
-
California Steeze
-
Texas barber shot over 13-year-old’s haircut, sheriff’s office says
-
Internet cat sensation Lil Bub has died at the age of 8
-
Barber gives boy with autism haircut outside to make him feel more comfortable
-
Antioch woman hit barber with car over son’s haircut
-
-
Communities brace for another round of possible PG&E outages
-
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse will be on Airbnb for $60 per night
-
More women are accusing Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct
-
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
-
Stocktoncon
-
-
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
-
Hallmark’s flip-flop on same-sex ads backfires
-
Fantasy Flex