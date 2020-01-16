Adopt a Pet: Nemo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nemo, a 4-year-old German Shepherd, is in need of a new home. He is located at Front Street Animal Shelter.

NEMO - ID#A597925

My name is Nemo and I am a neutered male, tan and black German Shepherd Dog.

The shelter staff think I am about 4 years old.

I have been at the shelter since Dec 26, 2019.

Nemo is sweet, social, and ready to do anything and everything. He can be vocal at times, but it is all in good nature. He seems to be well socialized with both large dogs and people. We don't recommend him in a home with small dogs or cats as he wants to chase things around. He would do well in almost any family dynamic. It will be important for your counselor to talk about him having a space where he can enjoy his food and food toys (such as rawhides) to his leisure as he prefers to be left alone when doing so.