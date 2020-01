Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Those living in or commuting through the Sacramento Valley braced for rain Thursday.

Heavy rain was forecasted through the morning commute into the afternoon.

Placer County's Roads Division sent extra crews and equipment to Colfax to handle the several inches of snow expected in the foothills.

