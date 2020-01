MCHENRY, Ill. (WGN) — A pickup crashed into a Starbucks in McHenry, Illinois Thursday, causing the building to collapse.

First responders were on the scene after the truck smashed into the coffee shop on West Elm Street around 5 p.m., according to FOX40 sister station WGN.

Officials have blocked off traffic in the area.

There is no information on any injuries.

Warning: The video below contains strong language.