Police: Woman’s body found in Citrus Heights apartment days after she was killed

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Citrus Heights investigators say a woman found dead in her home Wednesday was dating a man whom officers found hanging from a tree along Interstate 80.

On Saturday, the California Highway Patrol says officers found the body of 59-year-old Robert Rankin hanging from a tree branch just 30 feet from I-80, near Riverside Avenue.

His death was later ruled a suicide.

Then on Thursday, Citrus Heights police reported a woman’s body had been found in her Citrus Height’s apartment. She had been dead for an undisclosed number of days and was last seen alive around Jan. 8.

Her body showed signs of “significant trauma” and police say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

#NEW: Police say the woman was in a “dating” relationship with a 59 y/o man – identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office as Robert Rankin – who was found dead by CHP officials Saturday near EB I-80. @FOX40 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) January 17, 2020

Police say Rankin and the deceased woman were dating but did not provide any further details about their relationship.

What led to the woman’s death is still being investigated. However, Citrus Heights police report it was an isolated incident.

This story is developing.