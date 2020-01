SACRAMENTO — Two people are being treated for burn injuries after a propane tank explosion in Sacramento.

The explosion happened Thursday morning at a homeless encampment in the area of San Juan Road and Zenobia Way.

A small grass fire was quickly extinguished by authorities.

The two confirmed injured people are being treated for burn injuries.

This story is developing.

🚨Incident Info: Propane tank explosion has injured at least 2 people in a homeless encampment. Location=San Juan Rd/ Zenobia Way. Two confirmed people with burn injuries being treated. A small grass fire ensued but was quickly extinguished. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/ePHwoh0KDu — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 16, 2020