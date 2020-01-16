‘Virginity Rocks’ sweatshirt sparks controversy at Missouri middle school

WENTZVILLE, MO (KMOV) — A St. Charles County couple said the Wentzville School District threatened to suspend their son if he wore his ‘Virginity Rocks’ sweatshirt to class again.

13-year-old Londyn Piglowski told News 4 he received the sweatshirt with the message “Virginity Rocks’ across the front from his friend, Davis, for his birthday. The seventh grader said they got the idea for the sweatshirt from a popular YouTuber they follow named Danny Duncan, who sells the apparel with that message online.

Piglowski said his social studies teacher pulled him out of class Monday and took him to the principal’s office.

“He said it was a little bit borderline for the school and he told me to take it off or flip it inside or else they would have to take action,” said Piglowski. “I didn’t think this was bad so whenever they told me to take it off I was like why am I taking this off because it’s a positive message?”

Piglowski agreed to take it off, though his mom said the district later threatened to suspend him if he wore it again. Piglowski said his friend did not get in trouble for wearing the same shirt.

Todd Piglowski, Londyn’s dad, believes the district’s way of handling the situation went overboard.

“They teach sex ed,” said Todd. “How can you teach it but then say hey let’s not have it on a sweatshirt?”

The district’s dress code does not allow students to wear clothing with statements advocating immoral, illegal, sexual, or violent behavior.

“This is a message saying you know they’re good with being virgins I guess, you know, no sex, so isn’t that what these schools are trying to educate these kids of not doing,” said Todd.

The Wentzville School District sent News4 this statement:

“The District’s policy regarding student dress provides opportunities for our administrators to address student attire that is potentially disruptive to the educational environment. We routinely have conversations with students around attire that may be inappropriate and by and large, our students and families work with our staff to address any concerns.”