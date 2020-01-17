At least 1 dead, 2 injured following Alpine Meadows avalanche

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed and at least two others were seriously injured Friday following an avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the avalanche happened near the Subway ski run.
Earlier, the sheriff’s office said “several” people were missing.
The Alpine Meadows resort remained open Friday, but the Subway run was closed as crews continued to search the area for anyone missing. The sheriff’s office tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that the search had been called off.
The resort said the search was “complete” at 11:45 a.m. and issued a statement early Friday afternoon.
The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all of the first responders, extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. We are working closely with the families of all the affected individuals to ensure their continued care.
This is a developing story.