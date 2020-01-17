Homeless man stabs 2 people outside South Sacramento Wells Fargo, 1 dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A man died after he and a woman were stabbed by a homeless man Thursday night, according to Sacramento County deputies.

Family members said the man stopped by the Wells Fargo on Florin Road, near Stockton Boulevard, after work to make a deposit. While making a deposit a homeless man approached him and his aunt.

"Prior to the stabbing, there was a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victim in that business parking lot," Detective Lacey Nelson told FOX40. "It doesn't appear that they knew each other prior to this. It does appear that they had just met during this encounter."

Deputies say the man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. In a GoFundMe page created to raise money for funeral expenses, the victim's brother said he was 18 years old.

The woman was stabbed in her lower body and is expected to survive.

The homeless man stayed at the scene where deputies took him into custody.

Deputies have yet to say what the argument was about.