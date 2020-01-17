Sacramento’s Veganuary Celebration preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people have started the year with food-related goals. The upcoming Veganuary Celebration is perfect for those who are already vegan, as well as those who are curious about a plant-based diet.

Veganuary Celebration

Pachamama Coffee, 919 20th Street

Saturday, Jan. 28

6 - 9:30 p.m.

Presented By Dr. Mondo, Good Vibes Vegan Cafe and Pachamama Coffee Roasters

**Your ticket includes one big plate from Good Vibes Vegan Cafe, Veganuary Swag, 2 Pachamama Coffee vouchers (can be used whenever).

Beer, wine and Craft coffee will be available and the event will feature live music performances by Sacramento's top local recording artists: Soosh*e!, Made By Crooks, Basi Vibe & The Philharmonik.