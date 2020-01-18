3rd horse dies at Santa Anita Park since beginning of 2020

(CNN) — A 5-year-old horse was euthanized Saturday at Santa Anita Park, bringing to three the number of horses to die this year at the California racetrack.

The horse Uncontainable fractured its right front ankle on the turf course, Santa Anita Park officials posted on the track’s website. The horse was euthanized “per recommendation” of a veterinarian.

On Friday, a 6-year-old horse named Harliss was euthanized for the same reason.

“Santa Anita remains committed to transparency,” Santa Anita Park told CNN in a statement after the second death. “Horses raced or trained at Santa Anita Park more than 420,000 times over the last year with a 99.991% safety rate.”

The incidents come weeks after another horse, 4-year-old Golden Birthday, died after being injured during a January 1 race, becoming the first horse to die at the racetrack in 2020.

Santa Anita is one of the largest equine training facilities in the country, housing 2,000 horses, according to the park.

Nearly 40 horses have died at the track in Arcadia, northeast of Los Angeles, since December 2018, and officials briefly halted racing last year over concerns about the number of deaths.

Since its reopening, Santa Anita has made a number of changes in the name of horse safety, including restricting steroids, anti-inflammatory drugs and race-day medications.

A recent investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office found no indication of animal cruelty or criminal activity.