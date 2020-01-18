Deputies: Driver of cement mixer truck dies after it overturns

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a man died after the cement mixing truck he was driving overturned on its side.

Deputies received a call about the accident on Creekside Lane in Placer County around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived they found an overturned cement mixer truck.

Deputies have not identified the 47-year-old man but said he died at the scene.

According to deputies, the truck was unable to complete a turn and it overturned. Deputies say speed may have been a factor.

 

