Man killed on freeway after 3-car crash in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning after exiting his vehicle from the right-hand shoulder, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP dispatch received reports of a non-fatal three-vehicle crash after 2 a.m. east of the Antelope CHP scales. Officers said all vehicles involved pulled over onto the right shoulder.

Immediately after the initial call, CHP said they were notified that one of the people involved in the crash was struck by multiple cars in the slow lane.

When CHP arrived at the scene of the crash they discovered a 47-year-old Sacramento man walked into the slow lane and was hit by a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox before being struck again by a 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser, according to CHP.

All drivers of the vehicles involved in the initial crash and second fatal collision cooperated with authorities.

Investigators said alcohol may have played a factor in the man’s death.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX40 for updates.