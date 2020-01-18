Sonora police searching for suspect in armed robbery of 99 Cents Only store

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sonora Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Friday.

Around 7:43 p.m., police say a man walked into the 99 Cents Only store on Mono Way with what they believe was a pistol in his pocket. The man approached a cashier and gave them a note demanding money.

The cashier handed over the money and the suspect left the area going west.

Police describe the man as wearing a black baseball cap, light blue cargo pants, tan work boots and gloves. He appeared to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed around 200 pounds.

If you have any information about the robbery you can call Sonora police at 209-532-8141.

