Truck driver missing for 2 days found on snowy Shasta County road

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- A truck driver who had been missing for two days was found on Summit Lake Road in Shasta County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Deputies say the truck driver was reported overdue by his company around 3 p.m. on Thursday. But officials couldn’t search for the driver until Saturday due to weather and road conditions.

Around 8 a.m., air units were sent to search for the driver near the driver’s last GPS location. They found him an hour later 20 miles from Big Bend Road.

Officials contacted the driver and took them to Benton Airpark. Deputies then helped the driver get a hot meal and took them to a local hotel.

The driver was uninjured.