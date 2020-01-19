CHP: Man dies after being hit by car in Antelope, driver arrested for DUI

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died early Sunday morning after being struck by a suspected DUI driver in Antelope, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers said a 65-year-old Sacramento man was walking west across Walerga Road around 12:30 a.m., crossing the street just south of Elverta Road when he was hit by a 1999 Toyota Corolla traveling south.

When fire personnel arrived they declared the man dead and the driver of the Corolla, a 25-year-old Rocklin man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators before being arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related DUI.

The southbound lanes of Walerga Road were closed until 2 a.m. while the crash was being investigated.

