Deputies: Stolen laptop’s location services leads to Stockton man’s arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman’s stolen laptop led deputies to arrest a man suspected of being in possession of multiple stolen items including a car, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call about a stolen laptop on Saturday from a woman who lives in Union City. She told deputies that the laptop’s location services pinged it at a home in Stockton.

Officials went to the home on West Towery Court and discovered a stolen Toyota Corolla parked in the driveway. While they were investigating deputies say they saw 26-year-old Kristopher Fernandez go to the car.

Deputies say Fernandez is on probation for previous charges and conducted a probationary search of the home. They found the stolen laptop, stereo equipment, jewelry and designer bags.

Several car keys, key fobs and various burglary tools were also found, according to deputies.

Fernandez was arrested and booked at the San Joaquin County Jail for possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

He was also charged with felony vandalism for trying to kick out the back window of a patrol car during his arrest.