Fairfield police: Collision between SUV, motorcycle kills man

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department said a motorcyclist died after a collision occurred between him and an SUV.

Police said the accident occurred on Waterman Boulevard over Interstate 80. When police arrived the 30-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. But he died from his injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the accident, according to police.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The roadway is closed while police investigate.