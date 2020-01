SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters pulled two people from underneath a car after it crashed into a Rancho Cordova home.

Officials said a car crashed into a Rancho Cordova home on Georgetown Drive and went completely inside the home. The car trapped two people underneath it and they have since been “removed from underneath the vehicle”.

Officials have yet to say the condition of the two people.

#MetroFire is o/s of a vehicle into a structure on #GeorgetownDr in @CityofRCordova. 2 people have been removed from underneath the vehicle which reportedly went fully into the home. @RanchoCordovaPD also o/s. pic.twitter.com/6ON2gBjT2m — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 20, 2020

This is a developing story.